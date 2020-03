Goldberg Segalla announces the addition of associate Andrew Creary to the firm’s workers’ compensation group in Rochester. Creary concentrates his practice on counseling and defending employers, insurers, and third-party administrators in workers’ compensation matters.

Creary was previously an intern with the Albany County Public Defender’s Office. He earned a dual bachelor’s degree in biology and environmental studies at Hobart College and his J.D. from Albany Law School.