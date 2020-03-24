Donell Gibson Jr. | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces that attorney Donell Gibson Jr. has been elected deputy treasurer of the Minority Bar Association of Western New York (MBAWNY) board of directors. The Minority Bar Association of WNY is a non-for-profit organization comprised of nearly 100 members from diverse ethnic backgrounds that represent the varying races, cultures and beliefs in Western New York.

At Lippes Mathias, Gibson focuses his practice in the firm’s corporate & securities practice group where he assists clients in the areas of business formation and structuring, contract review, franchise matters, private equity, mergers and acquisitions and other general business planning.