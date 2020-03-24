fbpx
Home / News / Ex-Trump lawyer loses effort for early prison release

Ex-Trump lawyer loses effort for early prison release

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER March 24, 2020

NEW YORK — A former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump was denied early release from a three-year prison sentence Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress. U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said it seemed Michael Cohen's request for release to home confinement after serving ...

