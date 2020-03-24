fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / GRAWA President’s Message: Staying mentally and physically healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic

GRAWA President’s Message: Staying mentally and physically healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic

By: Special to The Daily Record Carey Ann Denefrio March 24, 2020 0

The past few weeks have been strange and scary as the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed. It is a tense and uncertain time, and everyone’s anxiety has been growing as more positive cases are confirmed each day, the global death toll rises, and numerous state and local government leaders have issued work-from-home orders, vast state-wide shutdowns ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo