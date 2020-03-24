fbpx
Home / News / SEC warns of risk of insider trading during coronavirus market turbulence

SEC warns of risk of insider trading during coronavirus market turbulence

By: The Washington Post March 24, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — The Securities and Exchange Commission is warning of the risk of insider trading. The coronavirus has affected U.S. markets in "unprecedented" ways, Stephanie Avakian and Steven Peikin, co-directors of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, said in a sharply worded statement released late Monday. Given those "dynamic circumstances, corporate insiders are regularly learning new material ...

