Supreme Court rules virtually on capital punishment, discrimination and copyright

By: The Washington Post March 24, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — Ruling from a virtual bench, the Supreme Court on Monday decided that states may eliminate a widely accepted form of the insanity defense for criminal defendants, that a minority entrepreneur faces a higher hurdle to prove discrimination on the part of media giant Comcast and that states may not be sued for copyright ...

