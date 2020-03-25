fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Late notice of claim: Phillips v. State of New York

Fourth Department – Late notice of claim: Phillips v. State of New York

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Late notice of claim Meritorious claim – Labor Law Phillips v. State of New York CA 19-01100 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant was allegedly injured while working for a subcontractor on a demolition and abatement project at Attica Correctional Facility. He filed an incident report with the Department ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo