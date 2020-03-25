fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Potts

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Potts

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Upward departure – Aggravating factor – Hacking into private computers People v. Potts KA 19-00153 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level two risk under the Sex Offender Registration Act. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo