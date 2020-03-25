fbpx
Mortgages Recorded March 11, 2020

Mortgages Recorded March 11, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2020

Mortgages Recorded March 11,  2020                 54   14420 BOSS, DANIEL J & BOSS, SUSAN M Property Address: 5726 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $218,000.00 SCACCIA, DOMINIQUE & SCACCIA, TYLER Property Address: 275 OWENS ROAD 36, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $57,750.00 14450 GILLEN, SEAN & KATASKAS, LINDSEY MARIE Property Address: 15 BENT OAK TRAIL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: NAVY ...

