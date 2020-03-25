fbpx
Second Circuit – Habeas petition: United States v. Pilcher

By: Daily Record Staff March 25, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Habeas petition Pseudonym – Anonymity factors United States v. Pilcher 18-3444-cr Judges Leval, Cabranes, and Sack Background: At issue on appeal is whether the denial of a motion to file a habeas petition under a pseudonym is immediately appealable under the collateral order doctrine. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that ...

