fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Congress’ relief bill would vastly expand unemployment aid

Congress’ relief bill would vastly expand unemployment aid

By: The Associated Press March 26, 2020 0

NEW YORK—With record-high numbers of Americans seeking unemployment benefits after losing their jobs because of the coronavirus, Congress is set to significantly enhance the program. The $2.2 trillion rescue package nearing final approval will, for four months, add $600 a week to standard unemployment benefits, which vary by state. It also provides funding for states to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo