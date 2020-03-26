fbpx
Fourth Department – Plea withdrawal: People v. Shorter

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea withdrawal Defense counsel’s advice - Coercion People v. Shorter KA 17-01653 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him upon his plea of guilty of felony driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The defendant argues it was an abuse ...

