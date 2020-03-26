fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Looking beyond the pandemic

Looking beyond the pandemic

COVID-19 could lead to permanent workplace changes

By: Bennett Loudon March 26, 2020 0

Although we haven’t yet reached the most extreme stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, it might not be too soon for businesses to start planning for what happens after the crisis. “It is an interesting question because obviously people are focused on the now. It’s hard to envision the after,” said Jeffrey J. Calabrese, a partner at ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo