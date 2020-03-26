fbpx
Partner at Bond named a 2020 Employment Law Trailblazer

By: vspicer Velvet Spicer March 26, 2020 0

Katherine McClung’s plan through most of her college undergraduate work was to one day become an economist. “And then in my junior year the debate topic for the year was whether or not to amend Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which is one of the federal discrimination statutes,” said McClung, a member, or partner, ...

