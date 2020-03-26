fbpx
Second Circuit – Summary judgment: Lin v. Shanghai City Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Summary judgment Conversion of cross-motion – Recognition of possible conversion Lin v. Shanghai City Corp. 18-3580 Judges Sack, Hall, and Rakoff Background: The plaintiffs are three kitchen workers formerly employed by three New York City restaurants operated by the defendants. They alleged that the defendants’ wage-and-hour practices and polices violated the Fair ...

