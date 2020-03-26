fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / U.S. indicts Venezuela’s Maduro on narcoterrorism charges

U.S. indicts Venezuela’s Maduro on narcoterrorism charges

By: The Associated Press March 26, 2020 0

MIAMI (AP)— Nicolás Maduro effectively converted Venezuela into a criminal enterprise at the service of drug traffickers and terrorist groups as he and his allies stole billions from the South American country, the Justice Department charged in several indictments against the embattled socialist and his inner circle that were made public Thursday. One indictment by prosecutors ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo