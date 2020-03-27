fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Defective accusatory instrument: People v. Wheeler

Court of Appeals – Defective accusatory instrument: People v. Wheeler

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals Defective accusatory instrument Obstructing governmental administration – Execution of search warrant People v. Wheeler No. 7 Memorandum Background: The defendant was convicted of obstructing governmental administration for backing his vehicle away from police officers who were attempting to execute a warrant to search the vehicle. He appealed the denial of his motion to dismiss the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo