fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child custody: Torres v. Rodriguez

Fourth Department – Child custody: Torres v. Rodriguez

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Grandparent custody – Voluntary absence from child’s life Torres v. Rodriguez CAF 16-02075 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The father appealed from an order that awarded custody of the subject child to the child’s maternal grandmother.  Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the evidence demonstrated ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo