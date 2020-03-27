fbpx
Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Stradtman v. Cavaretta

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice Expert affidavit – Curing defect – License to practice medicine Stradtman v. Cavaretta CA 19-00398 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a medical malpractice action alleging negligence related to abdominal surgeries performed on the plaintiff’s decedent that eventually led to her death. The plaintiff appealed ...

