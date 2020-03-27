fbpx
Judgments Recorded December 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded December 19, 2019   DRUMGOOLE, PARISH L SR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DRUMGOOLE, PARISH L SR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DUBLIN, LEWIS J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE EWING, ANTIONE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE EZROW, LARRY J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE FRISBEE, SHAWN M Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GARCIA, EDDIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GOLDEN, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

