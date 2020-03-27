fbpx
Judicial Conduct Commission issues report

Staff is handling cases while working remotely

By: Bennett Loudon March 27, 2020 0

The Commission on Judicial Conduct received 1,944 new complaints last year, according to the agency’s recently released annual report. The 2019 report notes that the Commission took in 56 fewer complaints than 2018, and 199 fewer than in 2017, the busiest year in at least a decade. The Commission is responsible for investigating complaints of misconduct against ...

