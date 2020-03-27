fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: Maintaining your sanity while working from home

Legal Loop: Maintaining your sanity while working from home

By: Nicole Black March 27, 2020 0

In recent weeks, the world as we know it was turned upside down. Schools closed, businesses, including many law firms, were required to temporarily shut down, and the vast majority of federal and state court proceedings were canceled until further notice. In New York, “shelter in place” has become the new reality as we practice mandated ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo