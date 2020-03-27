fbpx
Mortgages Recorded March 12, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded March 12, 2020                   50 14428 VALLEY NATIONAL BANK Property Address: 219 GREENWAY BOULEVARD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: EARLY, RYAN J Amount: $75,200.00 14445 FRANK, CHRISTOPHER Property Address: 331 EAST COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $101,200.00 14450 BLISS, SARAH & BLISS, STEVEN Property Address: 19 SUMMIT STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $203,700.00 CURTIS, JASON & CURTIS, KATHRYN Property Address: ...

