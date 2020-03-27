fbpx
Home / Breaking News / UR settles sexual harassment suit for $9.4 million

UR settles sexual harassment suit for $9.4 million

By: dcarter March 27, 2020 0

The University of Rochester will pay $9.4 million in a settlement agreement announced Friday with nine former professors and students who sued the institution in 2017 over its handling of sexual harassment complaints. The parties released a joint statement, thanking the plaintiffs for stepping forward, and listing some of the lengths the university went to in ...

