Court: Grand jury records from lynching can't be released

Court: Grand jury records from lynching can’t be released

By: The Associated Press KATE BRUMBACK March 30, 2020 0

ATLANTA — The grand jury records from the 1946 lynching of two black couples in Georgia cannot be released despite their great historical significance, a federal appeals court said. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled 8-4 that federal judges don't have authority to disclose grand jury records for reasons other than those ...

