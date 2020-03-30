fbpx
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded March 16, 2020

Deeds Recorded March 16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded March 16, 2020                  80 14445 MTGLQ INVESTORS L P to THORP, JACOB Property Address: 215 WEST AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12323 Page: 0384 Tax Account: 138.84-2-66 Full Sale Price: $75,000.00 14450 MOONAY, TOVA S to ARANOV, RUTH J Property Address: 131 BALMORAL DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12322 Page: 0658 Tax Account: 140.02-3-28 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14467 ABBOTT, LILIANE R et ano to HETELEKIDES, ANDRIANNA ...

