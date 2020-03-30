fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded February 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 3, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT FORK IT CATERING AND FOOD 19 QUAIL LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 MONROE I|PHYLLIS|M|GLOVER| DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BEAN2GREEN BIOFUEL 18 SHELDON DRIVE, OGDEN NY 14559 - - KIYAK, MICHAEL JOSEPH III 18 SHELDON DRIVE, OGDEN NY 14559 - - COCOA BEAN SHOPPE 62 PINNACLE ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - I|NADEZDA||IGUMENSHCHEVA| MAXXIE ENTREPRENEUR 406 NORTHLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 ...

