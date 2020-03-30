fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded January 30, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded January 30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded January 30, 2020 JACKSON, JASMINE ROSE 12 KIMBERLY ROAD, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - -   I|BRANDON||FAGAN|   YILDIZ, ERSOY 3311 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14622 - -   BELL, ROY R JR 49 BUELL STREET, BATAVIA NY 14020 - -   I|CHRISTIAN||GUITY| & I|STEPHANIE||GUITY|

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo