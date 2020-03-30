fbpx
Judgments Recorded December 20, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded December 20, 2019   BROWN, LEVERN 47 GREEN KNOLLS DRIVE APARTMENT 4A, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Amount: $4,838.64 BRUSH, VICTORIA 997 HIGH VISTA TRAIL, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Amount: $2,843.06 BUCKLEY, KATHRYN R 14 LANGSLOW STREET APARTMENT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA N.A Amount: $1,111.85 CASE, DANIELLE 1 VALLEY VIEW CIRCLE, HOLLEY NY 14470 Favor: BARCLAYS BANK DELAWARE Amount: $3,233.64 CRAFTWORKS FURNITURE COMPANY ...

