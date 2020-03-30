fbpx
Mortgages Recorded March 16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded March 16, 2020                  83 NOT PROVIDED GALLINA DEVELOPMENT CORP Property Address: 2330 UNION STREET, OGDEN NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $343,546.78 GONEN, EMILY & GONEN, URI Property Address: 17 CANFIELD PLACE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: TEACHERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $280,000.00 RODRIGUEZ, DANIEL J Property Address: 75 OLDE ERIE TRAIL, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $156,600.00 TG-COTOPS ARCADE NY LLC & TG-COTOPS ARCADE NY LLC Property ...

