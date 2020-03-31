fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded March 17, 2020

Deeds Recorded March 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded March 17, 2020                  44 14450 MITTER, GLENDA to KEALEY, ANITA F et ano Property Address: 22 WEST STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12323 Page: 0593 Tax Account: 152.16-3-23 Full Sale Price: $270,000.00 PRINCE, DAVID E to PITMAN, CHRISTOPHER M Property Address: 4 FENCEWOOD LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12323 Page: 0620 Tax Account: 165.10-1-24 Full Sale Price: $207,500.00 14467 WILSON, YAZZMYNN O to BYNES, GWENITA M Property Address: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo