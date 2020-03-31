fbpx
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded February 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 4, 2020 CORPORATION NAME FILED SHEKINAH GLORY CHURCH 45 JONES AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MFA AUTO 3900 BUFFALO ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 FERRANTE, MARK 2800 MANITOU ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE CLEAR GUARD 1591 LATTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - I|MICHAEL|EDWARD|GOODWIN| DOING BUSINESS AS FILED   I|DONNELL|J|BROWN| & I|JAVAN||SIMMONS|   TALARICO, JOHN S 5 LAMP POST DRIVE, ...

