Judgments Recorded December 20, 2019

Judgments Recorded December 20, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded December 20, 2019 PERRY, UCONDA et al 412 PINNACLE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: CLEARVIEW FARMS LLC Amount: $3,478.93 QUICK N MUNCH INC 1218 JAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $18,000.00 RHOADES, BRIAN L 61 SOBIESKI STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Amount: $1,347.02 ROGOFF, STEPHEN D 1 EAST MAIN STREET SUITE 711, GATES NY 14614 Favor: ...

