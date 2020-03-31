fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded February 3, 2020

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 3, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC CSMC 2015-RPL2 TRUST Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC FITZMAURICE, DEBRA Appoints: FITZMAURICE, FRANKLIN FITZMAURICE, JAMES M SR Appoints: FITZMAURICE, DEBRA FITZMAURICE, LINDA M Appoints: FITZMAURICE, DEBRA JACKSON, CHARLENE Appoints: ROBINSON, JEREMY STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST E Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY GARLING, JANE S Appoints: GARLING, THOMAS

