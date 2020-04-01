ASSISTANT SOCIAL SERVICES ATTORNEY

• Anticipated (1) Full-time and (1) Part-time Vacancy.

• Must have good litigation and legal writing skills.

• Duties include child welfare, child support, adult protective and medical assistance.

This is a unique opportunity to join a well-respected long established Law Department that represents the Department of Social Services in legal matters before Family, Supreme and Surrogate’s Courts. The Law Department is essentially a small law firm which provides representation to all units of the Department of Social Services. In addition, the office’s attorneys are consulted regarding a wide variety of issues involving every unit. They conduct consultations, research legal issues and advise staff regarding these issues. Thousands of consultations are conducted each year.

Wayne County is a great place to live & practice law.

PLEASE SUBMIT APPLICATIONS BY:

APRIL 30, 2020

Contact:

Personnel Office

26 Church St. Lyons, NY 14489

Or 315-946-7483

Posting at:

http://web.co.wayne.ny.us/human-resources/

Discover Wayne County – Video Tour:

https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/index.php/video-tour/