Court of Appeals – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Diaz

April 1, 2020

New York State Court of Appeals Sex Offender Registration Act Presentence report – Reliable hearsay People v. Diaz No. 37 SSM 28 Memorandum Background: The defendant pleaded guilty to one count of course of sexual conduct against a child in satisfaction of a multicount indictment. At a hearing pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act, he was adjudicated a level two ...

