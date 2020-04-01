fbpx
Deeds Recorded March 18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded March 18, 2020                  45 NOT PROVIDED HEAD, DIANE F et ano to CHAPMAN, SCOTT P Property Address: Liber: 12324 Page: 0216 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $167,000.00 MAIER, DEBORA J et ano to GYV REAL ESTATE LLC Property Address: BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, OGDEN NY Liber: 12324 Page: 0092 Tax Account: 086.03-1-1.2 Full Sale Price: $40,000.00 14450 BOON, JENNIFER M to MACARTHUR, ERICA R et ano Property Address: 8 ...

