fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge dismisses pharmacies’ lawsuit against physicians

Judge dismisses pharmacies’ lawsuit against physicians

By: The Associated Press MARK GILLISPIE April 1, 2020 0

CLEVELAND — A federal judge in Cleveland has dismissed an effort by pharmacy companies to shift their liability for the opioid crisis to physicians and practitioners in the two Ohio counties suing them, alleging they created a public nuisance. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster ruled Tuesday that lawsuits filed by Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo