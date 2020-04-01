fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded March 18, 2020

Mortgages Recorded March 18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded March 18, 2020                  69 NOT PROVIDED PROPARARE LLC & PROPARARE LLC Property Address: 94 PECK STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: STEUBEN TRUST COMPANY Amount: $157,425.00 YEAGER, MICHAEL W & YEAGER, SHIRLEY R Property Address: 36 WILLOW RIDGE TRAIL, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $111,000.00 14420 KINSEY, CHARLES C & KINSEY, MELISSA A Property Address: 5422 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo