SBA's Payroll Protection Program starts Friday

SBA’s Payroll Protection Program starts Friday

Simplified process offers loans that can be forgiven

By: Bennett Loudon April 1, 2020 0

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering help to businesses struggling to make payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our small businesses are the economic engines of their communities, and the SBA is ready to provide them with the support they need to remain open and keep their workers employed,” SBA administrator Jovita Carranza said in a ...

