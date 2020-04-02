fbpx
Court of Appeals – Sentencing: People v. Anonymous

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals Sentencing Erroneously unsealed records – Resentencing People v. Anonymous No. 8 Judge Rivera Background: At issue is whether it is reversible error to consider erroneously unsealed records of a prior criminal action terminated in favor of the defendant.  Ruling: The Court of Appeals reversed the Appellate Division and remitted the matter for resentencing without reference to ...

