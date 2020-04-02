fbpx
Deeds Recorded March 19, 2020

Deeds Recorded March 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded March 19, 2020                  45 14420 RILEY, EDWARD W to COLEMAN, JOEL E et ano Property Address: 24 HILLCREST PARKWAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12324 Page: 0487 Tax Account: 068.20-4-5 Full Sale Price: $160,000.00 14428 ARNOLD W FORD SR AND FLORENCE M FORD TRUST AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27 2001 et al to PERRY, SHELDON M Property Address: 251 LEIBECK ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12324 ...

