fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Feds seek breakup of Altria-Juul deal on antitrust grounds

Feds seek breakup of Altria-Juul deal on antitrust grounds

By: The Associated Press April 2, 2020 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. business regulators are suing to break up the multibillion-dollar deal between tobacco giant Altria and e-cigarette startup Juul Labs, saying their partnership amounted to an agreement not to compete in the U.S. vaping market. The action announced late Wednesday by the Federal Trade Commission is the latest legal headwind against Altria's investment ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo