Fourth Department – Search: People v. Favors

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Search Consent – Coercion People v. Favors KA 17-01069 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of rape, assault, and attempted aggravated sexual abuse. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that there was no error in refusing to suppress evidence seized from his apartment. The ...

