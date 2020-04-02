fbpx
Judgments Recorded March 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded March 19, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CHANDLER, JUSTIN 96 ABERDEEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: CLEARWATER CREDIT COMPANY, LLC Attorney: ALOI, PAUL MICHAEL Amount: $5,339.04 DOLCI PASTRIES & CONFECTIONS INC 121 COTTAGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: MCGINN, JAMES RAYMOND Amount: $12,500.00 EBONY CRAWFORD 649 GARSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF ...

