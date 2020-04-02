fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded March 19, 2020

Mortgages Recorded March 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded March 19, 2020                   54 NOT PROVIDED HACKETT, PAULINE MARIA & LARGENT, TRAYVON Property Address: 70 CANTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $88,369.00 HOOKER, DANTE Property Address: 76 CAVE HOLLOW, HENRIETTA NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK NA Amount: $6,355.96 KELLY HOMES OF NEW YORK LLC Property Address: CHATHAM ESTATES SECTION 2 NORTH  ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $616,261.00 KELLY HOMES OF ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo