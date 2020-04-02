fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / U.S. Court of Appeals, Second Circuit / Second Circuit – Armed Career Criminal Act: United States v. Ojeda

Second Circuit – Armed Career Criminal Act: United States v. Ojeda

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Armed Career Criminal Act Robbery – Violent felony – Attempt to sell controlled substance United States v. Ojeda 18-1770-cr Judges Cabranes, Raggi, and Korman Background: The defendant appealed from his convictions of obstructing justice and felon in possession of a firearm. He challenges his 15-year prison sentence on the felon-in-possession count. He ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo