Group holding immigrant children settles ex-employee claim

By: The Associated Press April 3, 2020 0

HOUSTON — The U.S. Department of Justice says a Texas-based organization that runs facilities to hold immigrant children has settled a retaliation claim from an ex-employee. Southwest Key Programs will pay $68,000 to the employee, the Justice Department said in a Friday news release. DOJ alleged the employee, who it did not name, applied for several ...

