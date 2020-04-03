fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / HBO documentary sheds new light on ‘Atlanta Child Murders’

HBO documentary sheds new light on ‘Atlanta Child Murders’

By: The Associated Press JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. April 3, 2020 0

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Terrell believes an imprisoned man currently serving two life sentences may not have been the person who murdered his brother as part of a killing spree that rocked Atlanta four decades ago. Terrell hopes new light can be shed on the murders that terrorized the African-American community in the city and nationwide ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo