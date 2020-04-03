Lawyers, judge among Women of Excellence honorees

Three Rochester attorneys and a judge have been selected as recipients of the Rochester Business Journal’s 2020 Women of Excellence awards.

The Women of Excellence awards identify high-achieving women for their tremendous career accomplishments. The women are selected based on their professional experience, community involvement, leadership and sustained commitment to mentoring.

This year’s class, selected by a panel of past Circle of Excellence and Women of Excellence honorees, features 43 women from a variety of industries. They have achieved impressive career accomplishments and have made the Rochester community better through their civic engagement and mentoring.

Brighton Town Justice Karen Morris, Stephanie Caffera of Nixon Peabody LLP, Greta Kolcon of Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP and Pamela Reynolds of Littler Mendelson are among this year’s honorees.

In addition seven women will be inducted into the Circle of Excellence. The Circle of Excellence recognizes women of longstanding, notable success in the community who are leading the way for other women.

“Through their professional accomplishments, community involvement, leadership and sustained commitment to mentoring, the 2020 Women of Excellence honorees are high-achieving women who are committed to making Rochester the best place to live and work,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher of the Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record. “We at the Rochester Business Journal applaud the honorees for what they have done and will continue to do for our community.”

The Women of Excellence awards will be presented Sept. 9 at an awards celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 East Main Street in Rochester. Winners will be profiled in a magazine that will be inserted into the September 11 issue of the Rochester Business Journal and will be available online at www.rbj.net.

The 2020 honorees are:

Women of Excellence

Susan E. Acker, Merrill

Kim Allen, Dixon Schwabl

Melanie Barnas-Simmons, Bishop Kearney

Nicole Kingsley Brunner, Manning & Napier

Stephanie Caffera, Nixon Peabody LLP

Julie Camardo, Zweigle’s Inc.

Jackie Campbell, ROC the Future

Carletta Carter, Eastman Institute for Oral Health

Courtney Cotrupe, Partners + Napier

Amy DelCorvo, NYSCATE – New York State Association for Computers and Technologies in Education

Carol DeMoulin, The Arc Foundation of Monroe

Jill Eisenstein, Rochester RHIO

Dresden Engle, Dresden Public Relations

Shalonda Garfield, Rochester City School District

Michele Gennarino, Velocitii, LLC

Marilynn Patterson Grant, William & Sheila Konar Foundation

Seanelle Hawkins, Urban League of Rochester

Elizabeth Henderson, Peacework CSA

Norma Holland, The Digital Hyve

Jennifer Hungate, Robert F. Hyland and Sons, LLC

Yana Khashper, ROCovery Fitness

Jane Knickerbocker, Jewish Senior Life

Greta Kolcon, Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Laurie Leo, Roberts Wesleyan College and Northeastern Seminary

Christine Licata, Rochester Institute of Technology

Christine McAllister, McAllister Sign Inc.

Sarah Milko, AutismUp Inc.

Sister Grace Miller, House of Mercy

Karen Morris, Monroe Community College/Town of Brighton

Mary Ockenden, University of Rochester Medical Center

Michelle Pedzich, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Pamela Reynolds, Littler Mendelson

Jaime Saunders, United Way of Greater Rochester

Melany Silas, Monroe Community College

Arlette Miller Smith, St. John Fisher College

Lauren Spiker, 13thirty Cancer Connect, Inc.

Lynn Sullivan, Volunteers of America of Upstate New York

Sara Taylor, Heritage Christian Services

Elizabeth Wehle, Genesee Country Village & Museum

Kathleen Whelehan, The Upstate National Bank

Alyssa Whitfield, Dress for Success Rochester

Laurie Zaucha, Paychex, Inc.

Mary Ellen Zuckerman, School of Business, SUNY Geneseo

Circle of Excellence

Andrea DeMeo, Trillium Health

Sharon Napier, Partners + Napier

dt ogilvie, Center for Urban Entrepreneurship

Kitty Van Bortel, Van Bortel

Lori Van Dusen, LVW Advisors

Barbara Wale, The Arc of Monroe

Colleen Wegman, Wegmans Food Markets